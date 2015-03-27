Top-seeded Errani reaches Palermo quarterfinals

Top-seeded Sara Errani needed little more than an hour to defeat 108th-ranked Patricia Mayr-Achleitner of Austria 6-3, 6-2 Wednesday and reach the Italiacom Open quarterfinals.

Errani was the runner-up at the French Open last month and is ranked a career-high No. 9 this week. She won this clay tournament in 2008.

Meanwhile, 85th-ranked Alexandra Cadantu of Romania upset seventh-seeded Alize Cornet of France, 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 and will next face Errani.

Also, Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania rallied to beat Lourdes Dominguez Lino of Spain 3-6, 6-1, 6-4; and Spanish qualifier Estrella Cabeza Candela eliminated Italian wild card Maria Elena Camerin 7-6 (3), 7-5.

In a first-round match suspended due to darkness on Tuesday, eighth-seeded Barbora Zahlavova Strycova of the Czech Republic beat Silvia Soler-Espinosa of Spain 7-5, 7-6 (3).