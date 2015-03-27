Top seed Berdych breezes past Gil in Chennai

CHENNAI (Reuters) - Top seed Tomas Berdych breezed into the second round of the Chennai Open on Tuesday with a 6-0 6-1 victory over Portuguese opponent Frederico Gil.

The world number six took just 45 minutes to see off Gil, ranked 95 places below him.

"It was one of those matches. It does not happen always," said the Czech, who now takes on Croatia's Ivan Dodig.

Fourth seeded Frenchman Richard Gasquet also had little difficulty in getting the better of compatriot Edouard Roger-Vasselin 6-1 6-3, while Belgian seventh seed Xavier Malisse tamed Turkey's Marsel Ilhan 6-3 6-1.

Alexandre Kudryavtsev dashed local hopes, beating Indian wild card Yuki Bhambri 6-2 6-1, but the Russian qualifier faced a tougher task in the second round where Serbian sixth seed Janko Tipsarevic awaits.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Alan Baldwin)