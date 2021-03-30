Top-ranked tennis players not keen on getting coronavirus vaccine: 'So far I don't really trust it'

Some of the Women's Tennis Association's top players expressed concerns about getting the vaccine Monday at the Miami Open.

Aryna Sabalenka, the Belarusian tennis star who ranked eighth in the world, made known she wasn’t the biggest fan of the coronavirus vaccine and wasn’t exactly keen on getting it.

Sabalenka defeated Marketa Vondrousva 6-1, 6-2 in the round of 16 at the Miami Open, setting herself up with a matchup against the world’s No. 1 female tennis player Ash Barty. When talking about the coronavirus vaccine, Sabalenka said she wasn’t going to get it unless she has to.

"So far I don't really trust it," she said, via Reuters. "It's tough to say, but I don't really want it yet and I don't want my family take it.

"If I will have to do it, then of course I have to do it because our life is a travel life."

She added she would have to consult with her doctors before she takes it, but "for now, I don't really trust it." She cited how quickly the vaccines were produced as a reason why she wouldn’t get it right away.

"They just make it, like really quick and there wasn't enough time to test it and to see what can happen,’ Sabalenka said. "So I think this is not enough time to make the good one."

Ukrainian star Elina Svitolina was also not clamoring for it. She said the top tennis tours make players quarantine regardless.

"OK, you will reduce your symptoms if you get it, but still, there is a chance that you can get it," she said. "So for now it makes almost, like, no sense to do something that has been tested for such a short period of time. For me, I will probably wait for now."

Svitolina, the No. 5 tennis player on the female circuit, will play Latvian Anastasija Sevastova in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open.