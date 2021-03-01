Top NFL Draft prospect was driving for DoorDash before start of 2020 season: report

BYU star Zach Wilson could be one of the first quarterbacks off the board during the upcoming NFL Draft in the spring — and a recent anecdote revealed the trials and tribulations of his 2020 offseason.

Wilson would drive back-and-forth from Utah to Southern California last spring to work with quarterback coach John Beck to prepare for what would be his best year in college football and put him on a rocket ship up teams’ draft boards. But in between the workouts and the long road trips, Peter King revealed in his "Football Morning in America" column Monday that Wilson got some extra cash.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Wilson drove for DoorDash on Saturday nights while in California for some extra money for gas and other expenses. The quarterback stayed in California for five weeks to work with Beck as the coronavirus pandemic canceled the Cougars’ offseason workouts.

The quarterback worked harder over the spring and summer months after he was told that the starting job would be up for competition. Wilson was plagued by injuries in 2019 which contributed to less-than-stellar play.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL SUPER SENIORS COULD CHANGE FORTUNES IN 2021

"That was a tough time for me. It was frustrating because [I] was the starter before. I had to block out what people were saying about me. That adversity was something preparing me for that next level because there’s gonna be ups and downs in the NFL, and now I think I’m better prepared for them," he told King.

Wilson may have gotten BYU into the College Football Playoff, but a late-season loss to Coastal Carolina put them on the outside looking in.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nonetheless, Wilson threw for 3,692 passing yards, 33 touchdowns and only three interceptions. His play put him in the same conversation as Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields as one of the best quarterbacks in this year’s draft pool.