Published

Top 5 quarterback performances of Week 7: Bengals' Joe Burrow sets career-high in big AFC North win

Here are the QBs who dominated and led their teams to big wins in Week 7

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Rookie quarterback Mac Jones looked exceptional in the Patriots’ 54-13 blowout victory over the Jets on Sunday afternoon.

The Alabama product completed 24 of 36 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Patriots to their first victory of the season at Gillette Stadium.

New England came away with its 12th consecutive win and sixth straight season sweep over New York (1-5). Running back Damien Harris had 14 carries for 106 yards and two scores to help the Patriots to a season-high 551 total yards.

A solid outing from Jones, but it wasn’t good enough to crack the top five quarterback performances this week.

Here are the QBs who dominated and led their teams to big wins in Week 7.

5. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is congratulated by tight end Maxx Williams (87) after Murray ran for a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is congratulated by tight end Maxx Williams (87) after Murray ran for a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski))

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals are still undefeated.

Murray completed 20 of 28 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns for the Cardinals in their 31-5 win over the Texans. Murray, the front runner for NFL MVP, has Arizona at 7-0 on the season.

Next up, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

4. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Quarterback Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams takes the field before the start of the Rams and Seattle Seahawks game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams takes the field before the start of the Rams and Seattle Seahawks game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

Matt Stafford got his revenge against the Lions on Sunday.

The Georgia product, who is now the signal-caller for the Rams, completed 28 of 41 passes for 334 yards and three touchdowns in Los Angeles' 28-19 win over Detroit.

The Rams (6-1) will square off against the Texans next.

3. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates his first down run during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates his first down run during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

The reigning NFL MVP continued rolling against Washington.

Aaron Rodgers completed 27 of 35 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns in a 24-10 win over the Washington Football Team. With the victory, the Packers improved to 6-1 on the season.

A date against the undefeated Cardinals (7-0) is set for Thursday night.

2. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with wide receiver Mike Evans (13) after Evans couaght a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with wide receiver Mike Evans (13) after Evans couaght a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio) ((AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio))

Tom Brady continued to build his already Hall of Fame resume against the Bears.

The legendary quarterback completed 20 of 36 passes for 211 yards and four touchdowns, including the 600th of his career, in a dominating 38-3 win over Chicago. Brady became the first player in league history to reach the milestone.

Next up, an NFC South showdown against the Saints in New Orleans.

1. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) and quarterback Joe Burrow (9) react after they connected for a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Baltimore.

Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) and quarterback Joe Burrow (9) react after they connected for a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Joe Burrow and the Bengals made a statement.

The LSU product completed 23 of 38 passes for 416 yards and three touchdowns in Cincinnati's 41-17 dominating victory over the Ravens in Baltimore. The win put the Bengals in first place in the AFC North and further proved that they are true contenders in the AFC this season.

Burrow and the Bengals will square off against the Jets next.

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com