Top 5 quarterback performances of Week 4: Patrick Mahomes throws 5 TDs vs. Eagles

Week 4 was the week of top quarterback performances on the road. Four out of the five signal-callers who cracked the top five led their respective teams to huge victories.

Quarterbacks who led the charge for their teams, who didn’t make the top five list, include New York Jets rookie Zach Wilson, and Arizona Cardinals MVP frontrunner Kyler Murray.

Wilson, who earned his first NFL victory, completed 21 of 34 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-24 overtime win over the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium. And Murray managed to complete 24 of 32 passes for 268 yards and two scores in a 37-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams. The Cardinals (4-0) remained undefeated through four games, and they will look to win five in a row when they host the San Francisco 49ers next week.

Two great performances, but just missed the top five. Here are the signal-callers who were exceptional and led their teams to big wins in Week 4.

5. Taylor Heinicke, Washington Football Team

Taylor Heinicke led the charge for Washington.

He completed 23 of 33 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-30 come-from-behind victory over the Falcons in Atlanta. Heinicke threw two TDs in the final 3:52 to give Washington (2-2) the victory.

Next up, Washington will host the Saints.

Lamar Jackson is making a case for another MVP through four weeks.

Jackson completed 22 of 37 passes for 316 yards and one touchdown and added 28 yards on the ground in a 23-7 win over the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Ravens, who are currently on a three-game winning streak, will host the Colts on Monday Night Football in Week 5.

Daniel Jones had a career game for the Giants in their first win of the season.

The Duke product threw for a career-high 402 yards with two touchdowns in a 27-21 overtime win over the Saints in New Orleans on Sunday afternoon.

Next up, the Giants will travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys in an NFC East showdown.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys rolled over the NFL's No. 1 defense.

Prescott completed 14 of 22 passes for 188 yards and four scores in a 36-28 win over the Panthers on Sunday. It was the third win in a row for the Cowboys after suffering a season-opening loss to the Buccaneers.

The Cowboys will face the Giants next week.

The Chiefs were on a two-game skid, but Patrick Mahomes got them back on track.

Mahomes completed 24 of 30 passes for 278 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-30 dominating win over the Eagles. Mahomes threw TD passes underhanded, overhanded, and shoveled one on Kansas City's three possessions in the first half.

Mahomes and the Chiefs will square off against the Bills on Sunday Night Football.