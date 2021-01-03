Tony Romo sidelined from Cardinals-Rams broadcast by COVID-19 protocols

Tony Romo will not call Sunday’s game against between the Cardinals and Rams for CBS because of COVID-19 protocols, the network announced Saturday.

Boomer Esiason will take Romo’s place alongside Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson for the Week 17 game scheduled for 4:25 p.m.

CBS did not state if Romo, 40, tested positive for coronavirus or has been in close contact with someone who has. Networks have allowed broadcasters to call games from home during the pandemic, but the window for CBS to set up the needed equipment for Romo, if he is healthy enough to work, might be tight.

The former Cowboys quarterback signed a 10-year, $180 million contract with CBS in February worth around $17 million per year, making him the highest-paid NFL analyst.