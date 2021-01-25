Tony Romo predicted Chiefs, Buccaneers would meet in Super Bowl LV

Tony Romo has been known as some sort of football savant since he stepped into the broadcasting booth and away from the gridiron after the 2016 season.

As it was confirmed that the Kansas City Chiefs would be playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, a clip of Romo from the two teams’ Week 12 matchup resurfaced. The Chiefs just outlasted the Buccaneers, 27-24, but the former quarterback said he had a feeling they would meet again.

"I’m gonna make a slight guess here," Romo said. "I think there’s a better than good chance, I don’t know what that percentage is, that these two are gonna be here in Tampa [for the Super Bowl]."

Kansas City moved to 10-1 with the win over Tampa Bay in Week 12. Patrick Mahomes was 37-for-49 with 462 passing yards, three touchdown passes and 28 rushing yards. They were impressive numbers but the Buccaneers did next might have been equally unfathomable.

TOM BRADY ON 10TH SUPER BOWL APPEARANCE: 'IT’S BEEN AN INTERESTING LIFE FOR ME'

It would be the last time Tampa Bay would lose during the season.

The Buccaneers would have a Week 13 bye week and then crank out four consecutive wins to finish the season just one game behind the New Orleans Saints for the NFC South title.

They would then put together three consecutive road victories to get to the Super Bowl.

Both teams have some incredible momentum going into the game on Feb. 7.