Tony La Russa charged with DUI day before White Sox hire: Report

Tony La Russa was reportedly charged with DUI in Arizona one day before he was named the manager of the Chicago White Sox.

ESPN first reported the story Monday night. A White Sox team spokesman told the outlet the organization was aware of the incident but couldn’t comment pending further investigation.

“I have nothing to say,” the 76-year-old told ESPN.

La Russa was arrested in late February after he allegedly ran his car into a curb near Phoenix, ESPN reported citing court documents. He told an officer who responded to the incident that he was out to dinner and had a tire issue. After a sobriety test, he was reportedly taken into custody.

The officer received a warrant to take blood from La Russa after the Hall of Famer refused a breathalyzer test or have his blood or urine tested for his blood-alcohol level, according to the report.

Charges for DUI were reportedly filed on Oct. 28 and a Maricopa County Attorney’s Office official told the site that it was delayed because the charges were initially filed in the wrong jurisdiction.

La Russa was cited for DUI and registering a BAC of .08 or more – a misdemeanor in Arizona. He could face up to 10 days in jail.

The longtime manager was previously arrested for DUI in Florida in 2007 when he was the manager of the St. Louis Cardinals. He pleaded guilty to DUI.