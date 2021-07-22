Tony Hawk drops in on Olympic skateboarding course: 'I'm here for it'

Tony Hawk will not be competing for the U.S. at the Olympics, but since skateboarding is appearing in competition at the Games for the first time, he decided to take a little lap around the park course.

The 53-year-old, fresh off dropping in on the X Games last weekend, made the trip to Tokyo and rode around the Ariake Urban Sports Park.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hawk posted some clips of his run in Tokyo on his Instagram page. He also showed off some of the best skaters from around the world in his highlights package.

"As a kid that was mostly lambasted for my interest in skateboarding, I never imagined it would be part of the Olympic Games. It’s surreal to now be in Tokyo bearing witness to this milestone in the most unprecedented circumstances. I know in the end it will help to grow skateboarding’s profile internationally, exposing our passion to an audience that has never seen it before or simply refused to embrace it," he wrote on Instagram.

TOKYO OLYMPICS: 6 NEW SPORTS WILL DEBUT AT THE 2021 GAMES

"A whole new generation will get to experience skateboarding with genuine public support and meaningful opportunity. I predict it will be one of the highlights from all of the Olympic Games coverage this year. And I’m here for it."

The U.S. team will have a handful of skateboarders at the Olympics. The men’s team will include Jagger Eaton, Nyjah Huston, Jake Ilardi, Cory Juneau, Heimana Reynolds and Zion Wright. The women’s team will include Jordyn Barratt, Mariah Duran, Alexis Sablone, Alana Smith, Bryce Wettstein and Brighton Zeuner.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Skateboarding is one of six new sports at the Olympics.