Hall of Fame coach says NFL should not promote sports gambling

The NFL announced partnerships with FOX Bet, BetMGM, PointsBet and WynnBet on Monday — and one Hall of Fame head coach isn’t thrilled with the league supporting sports gambling.

Tony Dungy, a Super Bowl champion with the Indianapolis Colts, responded to ESPN Insider Adam Schefter’s tweet about the NFL agreeing to deals with sports betting companies to become Approved Sportsbook Operators for the 2021 season.

"I really don’t like seeing this, Adam. When I came into the league the NFL had a stance against gambling," Dungy wrote. "Now it seems like we’ve accepted it. I realize it’s legal now but we’ve all seen the damage gambling can do to lives. I don’t think we should be promoting it."

Even though Dungy doesn’t agree with the league’s stance on sports gambling, the NFL has made it clear that it will be a part of its future. Sports betting is now legal in over two dozen states and it’s expected to grow even more in the coming years.