Attorney Tony Buzbee takes swipe at Deshaun Watson while on honeymoon: 'Entitled, horny, teenage boy'

Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the 22 women who have filed civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault or misconduct against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson , took time away from his honeymoon to take a not-so-subtle jab at Watson.

While vacationing at a luxury hotel in Greece, Buzbee posted on his Instagram Monday about getting a massage. He detailed the professionalism exhibited by him, in contrast to Watson, who he seemingly called a "horny, teenage boy."

"I’m not a big spa guy, and I abhore [sic] someone I don’t know touching me; but I had been at the beach, and had some time to kill while Frances had her spa time. (She loves spa time.) So, at her urging, I had what they call the ‘grounding’ massage here at Amanzoe, for 90 minutes," Buzbee wrote in his post.

"It was actually nice and relaxing—I fell asleep. But note, it was professional; I made no weird demands, I didn’t grind around on the table, I never fully disrobed, and I never acted like an entitled, horny, teenage boy. I’m also quite sure Tina, the massage professional, didn’t feel threatened, degraded, or uncomfortable in anyway. Massage therapy is a legit profession made up of trained professionals trying to earn an honest living. That’s how it should be."

Watson had requested a trade from Houston long before the allegations of misconduct were raised back in March. It remains unclear if the NFL will allow Watson to play this season if his legal issues are not settled.

The Texans' training camp will begin July 28, and even in the unlikely scenario that a settlement is reached, there’s no indication that Watson has changed his mind on playing in Houston.

The NFL Network reported this week that there are four possible teams that have been interested in trading for Watson for months.

"Until the Texans really say they’re open for business, I think that everyone’s in the same position," Ian Rapoport said.