Tommy Fury insists he's focused on opponent, not Jake Paul: 'I've not thought about him'

Tommy Fury insisted Thursday his focus is on opponent Anthony Taylor this weekend and not Jake Paul despite the two sending jabs in the months leading up to the PPV event.

Fury, the brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, made his comments at the pre-fight news conference.

"Jake Paul doesn't come into my mind once. I've not thought about him. I don't think about him," Fury said, via Sky Sports. "The only man I've thought about and have been thinking about for this whole training camp is Anthony Taylor. Sunday night, I'll get the job done and whatever else lies ahead, we can think about then. Until then, this man is getting knocked out cold."

Fury had a slightly different tune earlier in the week when he was asked about potentially fighting Paul.

"Jake Paul is a YouTuber and has only been doing this a short while but the guy is good, you can't say he is not," he told "Morning Kombat" on Wednesday. "He looks as good as he can after three fights, let's not mistake this. But to think he can call out these names, it's ridiculous. He needs to stop. If he wants to be a real fighter and get respect in this sport, stop talking about Canelo [Alvarez] and [Floyd] Mayweather. Knuckle down and stop fighting MMA people. We all know the reason why he's fighting them. Start fighting real fighters. If he wants to get it on, we can get it on."

In the spring, Fury called Paul a "massive p---y" and vowed he would knock out the YouTube star.

Paul called his remarks "embarrassing."

Fury is undefeated in six bouts. He beat Jordan Grant in June and Scott Williams in February. Taylor will be his third fight this year.

Paul is getting ready to fight Tyron Woodley. Paul last beat Ben Askren via knockout.