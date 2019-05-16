Tomi Lahren and Fox Nation featured on truck in NASCAR race

Tomi Lahren and her Fox Nation show, "No Interruption," are set to be featured on a NASCAR Xfinity Series truck driven by Angela Ruch.

After the two sat down for an interview, which is now available for Fox Nation subscribers, Ruch will drive the red-white-and-blue No. 44 Silverado in Friday night's race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Ruch drove a similarly-designed orange truck in last weekend's race in Kansas.

On "Fox & Friends" Thursday, Lahren discussed the interview with Ruch, who balances being a wife and mother with pursuing her dreams on the track.

On top of that, Ruch is filming a Facebook reality series called "The Ruch Life."

On Fox Nation, Lahren presents her fiery daily commentaries - "First Thoughts" and "Final Thoughts" - while also conducting sit-down interviews with newsmakers on "No Interruption."

