Tom Yewcic, former Patriots quarterback and punter, dies at 88

Tom Yewcic, who was a member of the New England Patriots’ organization in the franchise’s early American Football League days, has died. He was 88.

Yewcic was a quarterback and a punter for the Boston Patriots from 1961 to 1965. He initially was in the AFL as a backup behind Butch Songin and Babe Parilli and was regulated to punting duties.

Over the course of his career, Yewcic managed to start six games as the team’s quarterback. He threw for 1,374 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in 77 career AFL games. He was also used as a running back and wide receiver. He had 424 rushing yards on 72 carries and seven catches for 69 yards.

He was named to the Patriots’ 1960s All-Decade team after he retired.

According to NBC Sports Boston, Yewcic helped Michigan State to a Rose Bowl victory in 1954. He also earned the College World Series Most Outstanding Player in 1954 and opted to play baseball before stepping out on the gridiron professionally.

He played in one MLB game in 1956 for the Detroit Tigers. He got one at-bat and never recorded a hit. He served three innings as a catcher and had one error, one assist and four putouts.