Tom Seaver's death rocks baseball world: 'No one will ever surpass him that wears the orange & blue'

Tom Seaver’s death rang through the baseball world Wednesday night as baseball players from the past and present paid tribute to the late pitcher on social media.

Former New York Mets first baseman Keith Hernandez led the tributes.

Seaver passed away on Monday due to complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19, according to the National Baseball of Hall of Fame.

“We are heartbroken to share that our beloved husband and father has passed away,” his wife Nancy Seaver and daughters Sarah and Anne said in a statement. “We send our love out to his fans, as we mourn his loss with you.”

Seaver, who earned the nickname "Tom Terrific" during a 20-year career that saw him win 311 games and three Cy Young awards, was 75.

Seaver, regarded as the greatest Mets player of all time, had a 2.86 earned-run average and struck out 3,640 batters over a career that spanned from 1967 to 1986. He earned 12 All-Star selections, led the National League in wins and ERA three times apiece and strikeouts five times. Elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1992, Seaver was on 98.8% of ballots, which was the highest voting percentage ever received at the time.

Seaver was taken by the Mets in a special draft lottery in 1966 after serving in the U.S. Marine Corps. In 1967, he earned the National League Rookie of the Year Award. Two years later, Seaver led the "Miracle Mets" to their first World Series title in only their eighth year of existence.

