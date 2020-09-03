Tom Seaver's daughter Anne shares one last picture of her father

Tom Seaver’s daughter Anne sent a touching Facebook post on Thursday night the included one of the last pictures taken of her dad.

“I can’t thank you all enough for your outpouring of love and support,” Anne wrote. “Since I can (sic) possibly get back to everyone individually, I would like to share this photo with you all. This is one of the last photos I took of dad, and I love it so much.”



“It comforts me to know you all loved him too. I hope he can feel it.”

Seaver, who was 75, died Monday in his sleep of complications from Lewy body dementia and COVID-19. He is survived by his wife Nancy and his daughters Sara and Anne.



Tom Terrific, who has 311 career wins, led the Mets to a World Series title in 1969, a season in which he went 25-7.