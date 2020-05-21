Tom Glavine warns players concerned about salary cuts to prepare to take brunt of criticism if season remains in limbo

Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Glavine warned players who are concerned about taking another salary cut to start the coronavirus-affected 2020 season.

Glavine, in an interview published Tuesday in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, said players should be prepared to take a lot of blame if the season does not start.

“If it were to come down to an economic issue and that's the reason baseball didn't come back, you're looking at a situation similar to the strike of '94 and '95 as far as fans are concerned,” Glavine told the newspaper. “Even if players were 100 percent justified in what they were complaining about, they're still going to look bad.”

A proposed 50-50 revenue split, even after the players already agreed to take a pay cut, is a “scary proposition” to the MLB Players’ Association, Glavine said, adding that players should refrain from talking about it on social media or anywhere else. He compared it with the interviews he gave during the 1994-95 players strike.

“The accessibility thing was a miscalculation on my part,” Glavine told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I just felt like if I did an interview on the radio or TV, if I had five or 10 minutes, I could make somebody understand what was going on and come to our side. That just wasn't going to happen.”

Blake Snell, the 2018 American League Cy Young Award winner, was among those who have recently expressed their concerns about playing.

“Y’all gotta understand, man, for me to go, for me to take a pay cut is not happening, because the risk is through the roof, it’s a shorter season, less pay,” he said during a Twitch livestream last week. “I gotta get my money. I’m not playing unless I get mine, OK? And that’s just the way it is for me. Like, I’m sorry you guys think differently, but the risk is way the hell higher and the amount of money I’m making is way lower, why would I think about doing that? Like you know, I’m just, I’m sorry.”

Snell later told the Tampa Bay Times he knew his comments would make him look “greedy,” but clarified that he was focused on his own safety.

Glavine said he understood the concerns of players.

“I understand that a big part for all of us in getting back to our normal is to have sports back. But you can't dismiss a player's concern for his health or his family's health any more than you would dismiss your own concerns,” Glavine said, adding that he wouldn’t be a firm no on not playing but would be worried about possibly bringing the virus back home to his family.”