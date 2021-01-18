Tom Brady's advice for Bucs as winter storm predicted for NFC Championship game: 'It's chilly, man'

Tom Brady is no stranger to the cold, having played two decades in the bitter New England weather and college ball at Michigan.

He’ll likely come face to face with those elements during Sunday’s NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field and he’s got a little advice for his thin-blooded teammates.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the New Orleans Saints 30-20 on Sunday to advance to their first championship game since 2003. Immediately after the game, Brady laid out just what the Bucs will need to do to prepare themselves for Green Bay’s infamous cold weather.

"You’ve just gotta have some mental toughness and wear some warm clothes and be ready to go," he said, via Masslive.com. "It’s chilly, man. That’s January football in the Northeast, Midwest. We’ll be prepared."

Local forecasts predict a winter storm hitting Wisconsin sometime Saturday night, with temperatures in the low 20s and snow throughout the day Sunday, the Green Bay Press Gazette reported.

Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner suggested after the Baltimore Ravens lost to the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Saturday that playoff games be played indoors to avoid the weather impacting players' abilities.

"I don’t like when we come to the biggest moments of the season and the biggest moments of our career and now the elements become a part of the mix," he said. "I want the best team to be able to advance, all the elements be exactly the same for every team."

But Brady seemed to disagree with that opinion.

"The team that plays the best is going to win," he said. "Not the team that is the coldest. We’re going to have to go out there and play well. We’re going to be challenged and it’s going to be a great game."

The Packers will be on their own turf as they look for a spot in the Super Bowl and seek revenge on the Bucs after losing 38-10 in Week 6 at home.