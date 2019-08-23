Tom Brady’s bid to trademark ‘Tom Terrific’ denied

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady sent New York Mets fans into a tizzy earlier this summer when he applied to trademark the “Tom Terrific” moniker.

It was revealed Friday that the trademark application was refused by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office because of the nickname’s connection to Mets great Tom Seaver.

“The nickname TOM TERRIFIC points uniquely and unmistakably to Tom Seaver, and the fame or reputation of Tom Seaver as ‘Tom Terrific’ is such that a connection between Mr. Seaver and the applied-for goods would be presumed,” a letter to Brady’s attorney said, according to Boston 25.

NEW YORK METS FANS BITTER OVER TOM BRACY TRYING TO TRADEMARK 'TOM TERRIFIC'

In May, a Philadelphia-based law firm noted that Brady’s company, TEB Capital, filed trademark protections for “Tom Terrific” in hopes of printing the nickname in trading cards and t-shirts.

When the Mets got wind of it, they tweeted their frustration at the six-time Super Bowl quarterback.

“Hey (USPTO), with all due respect to Tom Brady…. There’s only one Tom Terrific to us,” the team wrote.

PANTHERS' ERIC REID CLAIMS LATE HIT ON PATRIOTS' BEN WATSON WASN'T INTENTIONAL AFTER TWITTER SPAT

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brady attempted to distance himself from the application, with his lawyers saying he only applied so they could keep it from being used to refer to him, Boston 25 reported.

Seaver played with the Mets from 1967 to 1976 and again in 1983. He won 198 games, recorded a 2.57 ERA and struck out 2,541 batters during his time in Flushing.