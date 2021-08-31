Tom Brady's longtime trainer Alex Guerrero talks TB12 method, performance and recovery

Tom Brady is embarking on his 22nd season in the NFL and shows no signs of slowing down. Part of what has allowed him to play at the level he’s been playing well into his 40s (and perhaps longer) has a lot to do with his training regiment.

Alex Guerrero, Brady’s longtime personal trainer, recently spoke with Fox News about the TB12 method he and Brady developed and the impact it can have on athlete performance and, more importantly, recovery.

"When I first started working with Tom, he couldn’t toss a ball without feeling pain. I worked with him using what would later be coined as muscle pliability, and he noticed a difference within two days of receiving his treatment. From there, our friendship and partnership began," Guerrero told Fox News.

"I remember one day in 2012, we were sitting in Tom’s living room during a break in their offseason training and we reflected on the impact our work together had made on his ability to improve his performance. I asked myself: If what we’re doing works for you, why wouldn’t it work for everyone? And so, the TB12 brand was born."

Guerrero describes their method of training as "a holistic approach to optimize pain management, performance, and recovery" that focuses on nutrition, hydration and movement.

"We are hoping to change the game for health and wellness globally and help people live their lives to the fullest and do what they love for as long as possible."

Brady has certainly changed the game, playing at his peak at 44 years old. Guerrero has said in the past that he plans to help the seven-time Super Bowl champion play until 46 if that’s what he decides he wants to do.

"The key to success is the capacity to change," Guerrero said. "While many athletes get stuck in a cycle of injury and rehab – trapped in the belief that strength training is the only path toward peak performance and recovery – Tom and I focus on how powerful the ability to adapt can be. We incorporate muscle pliability work and functional strength and conditioning exercises into his routine, which are key pillars of TB12."

It was revealed in the offseason that Brady played the entire 2020 season with a torn MCL. He’s since had surgery to repair his knee but Guerrero highlighted the importance of the work they’ve done before his injury, which aids in his recovery.

"To perform your best is to perform pain-free. Tom and I work on several things to prevent overload to elbows and shoulders and maintaining mobility and strength through his hips and spine. But the constant through it all was the hard work and determination that propelled Tom personally. "

Guerrero added that focusing on pliability, be it through training or lifestyle changes, minimizes the risk of injury and pain.

"The result of pliability is that you recover faster, play better, and spend less time on the sidelines."

Another important aspect of Brady’s training is his diet. Unlike what most would expect, Guerrero says it’s important to indulge sometimes.

"If an athlete is craving pizza, they should have a slice of pizza. Their diet, however, should include lots of fruit, vegetables, fish and recovery fluids."

Just how much fluids? Guerrero says that Brady has anywhere between 12-15 glasses of water a day.

"Our recommendation at TB12 is to drink half your body weight in ounces of water per day for optimum performance. If you want to maximize your ability to perform and recover, you need to make hydration a habit and fully commit to it."

Brady recently spoke about his recovery and the challenges he’s faced since returning to camp, telling ​​Sirius XM NFL Radio that he’s really had to "push" himself to get back.

"Even for somebody who’s been doing it as long as me, it’s always a challenge. I think that’s why I love the sport."