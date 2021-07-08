Tom Brady warns Stanley Cup can still be thrown: 'Everything feels lighter' after some tequila

Tom Brady was on the receiving end of some checks on Wednesday night immediately after the Tampa Bay Lightning hoisted its second consecutive Stanley Cup.

The official Stanley Cup Twitter account made the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback aware the trophy was "too heavy to throw." And added to Rob Gronkowski, "and catch."

The Buccaneers’ Twitter account agreed that it was a good idea for the Cup account to "get ahead of this one."

Brady responded to tweets on Thursday.

"Idk…everything feels a bit lighter after some tequilla (sic)," Brady wrote.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion may have gone over the top with the partying during the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl boat parade.

At one point during the parade, Brady was captured launching the Lombardi Trophy from his boat to Gronkowski, who caught it with ease just like the two touchdown passes he caught to help the Bucs win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Soon after a video surfaced of Brady being helped off the boat, which led to "Drunk Tom Brady" trending on social media. Brady himself decided to have some fun with fans on Twitter when he retweeted the video.

"Noting to see her...just litTle avoCado tequila," Brady wrote.

The Lightning’s parade is sure to be as raucous, but whether anyone has plans to toss the Stanley Cup around is unclear.

