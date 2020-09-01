Tom Brady using virtual reality to learn Buccaneers offense as season approaches

With the 2020 NFL season just days away, Tom Brady is relying on a high-tech tool to familiarize himself with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offense, according to reports from the team’s training camp this week.

For the first time in his career, Brady, 43, is using virtual reality to get extra mental reps with the team’s playbook, NFL Network reported. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, considered one of the NFL’s top offensive minds, is a major proponent of the technology.

“All our backup quarterbacks get really live reps — it’s our actual practice that goes on, on the tape,” Arians told reporters on Monday. “Tom [Brady] has embraced it. We were already scheduled to use it and would have used it anyway because Blaine [Gabbert] and [Ryan Griffin] liked it from last year. It’s good reps for them, but Tom is falling in love with it, too.”

The Buccaneers are one of several NFL teams that use a system called STRIVR for digital training. Arians said he has utilized STRIVR since his days as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

Brady is attempting to learn an entirely new offense after spending his entire 20-year career with the New England Patriots. The six-time Super Bowl champion has experienced occasional growing pains during training camp, including a particularly poor showing by the Buccaneers’ offense at the team’s practice last Sunday.

Brady has been open about his struggle to learn new offensive terminology this summer. The challenge was exacerbated by the league’s coronavirus-shortened training camp and cancellation of all four preseason games.

The Buccaneers will kick off their season against the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 13.