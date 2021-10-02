Expand / Collapse search
Tom Brady posts epic video with one-word message ahead of Patriots game

Brady will play against the Patriots for the first time in his career

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Tom Brady on Saturday posted an epic video highlighting his career more than 24 hours before he returns to Foxborough to play the New England Patriots.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar tweeted the video with a one-word message: "Homecoming."

Sep 19, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA;  Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) and quarterback Tom Brady (12) talk prior to the game at Raymond James Stadium.

Sep 19, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA;  Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) and quarterback Tom Brady (12) talk prior to the game at Raymond James Stadium. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

The video shows Brady in a digitized form and takes fans from Brady’s famous NFL Scouting Combine picture to the tuck-rule game in the AFC Championship against the then-Oakland Raiders to his first Super Bowl title and beyond. One of Adam Vinatieri’s game-winning field goals makes an appearance and one of the three losses Brady suffered in the Super Bowl is also in the clip.

The clip also shows other historic moments in Brady’s Super Bowl runs, including Malcolm Butler’s interception against the Seattle Seahawks and Julian Edelman’s incredible catch against the Atlanta Falcons. The clip then shows Brady on a pirate ship as a member of the Buccaneers.

Sep 19, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and Blaine Gabbert (11) warm up before the start of the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium.

Sep 19, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and Blaine Gabbert (11) warm up before the start of the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium. (Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports)

Brady has tried to check his emotions all week, saying the trip to Gillette Stadium was more for focusing on winning instead of reminiscing about the good and bad times he’s had with the Patriots.

"I'm just excited to go up there and try to beat a really good football team. That's ultimately what this week is about. It's not about the quarterback, it's not about the fans or the home crowd or relationships of 20 years. It's about two good football teams going at it, and we've got to do a great job. It's going to be a huge test. Last week was a huge test, and we didn't quite meet it. This is another huge test; we've got to go meet the challenge."

New England head coach Bill Belichick (R) talks to quarterback Tom Brady during a time out in the second quarter  of the NFL Super Bowl XLVI football game against the New York Giants in Indianapolis, Indiana, February 5, 2012.

New England head coach Bill Belichick (R) talks to quarterback Tom Brady during a time out in the second quarter  of the NFL Super Bowl XLVI football game against the New York Giants in Indianapolis, Indiana, February 5, 2012. (REUTERS/Matt Sullivan)

The teams face off Sunday night.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com