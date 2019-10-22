Why Tom Brady urinated on practice jersey during 2006 season

Peyton and Eli Manning have been known to be two of the best pranksters during their time in the NFL, but former quarterback Matt Cassel told a story Monday that might put Tom Brady into that category.

Cassel appeared on NBC Sports Boston’s “Patriots Pregame Live” and told a story about a prank war he had with Brady during his second year with the New England Patriots in 2006.

“I was coming in and a prank war started where he knocked my tray out of my hand, he put his foot up against the door, I poured some protein shake in his shoes, maybe some Flex-i-Hot into his underwear,” Cassel said before the Patriots played the New York Jets. “He dumped a trash can on my car and then decided to pee on my practice jersey, and then he asked me to forgive him and call him Captain Longshanks.

“So I was like, ‘No I'm not doing that, I'm going to do something even worse to you,'" Cassel continued. "And by the time we came in for practice, I had three tires in front of my locker. The other one was hidden -- you know the old ‘put in on the blocks.’ The old adage goes back to don't mess with people that have more money than you do.”

While Cassel tried to put the pranks to rest, the team’s offensive linemen escalated the incident, and even Bill Belichick had to get involved.

“I was done. I wiped my hands with it and said, ‘I give,'” Cassel said. “The linemen decided to fill his car up with [foam] peanuts, put confetti in his air conditioning unit, and at that point, Bill had to step in and say, ‘Look, guys, this isn't World War 4, okay. We can't have you guys going around hurting somebody or killing somebody.’”

Cassel revealed that Brady still wouldn’t give him his tire back and that he had to hitch a ride with a friend before the quarterback gave in.