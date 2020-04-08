Tom Brady turned down chance to speak at 2016 RNC, doesn't want to get into political realm

Tom Brady revealed Wednesday he turned down Donald Trump’s offer to speak at the 2016 Republican National Convention as the future president was about to be nominated.

The revelation came during “The Howard Stern Show” after the host said he was asked to speak at the convention, but turned it down because he was supporting eventual Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

“He wanted me to speak at that convention, too and I think I wasn’t going to do anything political ... I met him in 2001 and it was probably very similar to our relationship that you had with him,” Brady said, adding that he connected with Trump after he won the Super Bowl that year.

Brady said Trump asked him to judge a Miss USA pageant in 2002. Trump would go to Foxborough, Mass., to watch the Patriots play and the two would sometimes talk after games, he said.

Trump “always had a way of connecting with people and still does,” said Brady.

The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback said he didn't want to get involved in the polarization of the political world at the time, and that “political support is totally different than the support of a friend.”

When Stern said Brady was put into a no-win situation, the current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback agreed.

“There’s zero win in anything in regards to that because … it’s politics,” he said, adding that in a locker room the idea is to bring people together, while in the political world it’s just about the opposite.

“When you start talking about politics, it’s about how do you not bring people together, which is the opposite of what politics should have always been in our country. I can only relate to it as - from my profession - leadership, responsibility is about embracing the whole and trying to bring people together to lead to a common goal,” he said. “And now, I just think there’s a lot of different agendas and goals.”

Brady said teammates were never upset by his friendship with Trump.

The 2020 Republican National Convention is set for Charlotte in late August. Brady likely will be preparing for his first season with the Buccaneers during that time.