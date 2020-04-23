Tom Brady trolls Peyton Manning: 'Never had much of a hard time beating the Colts'

Tom Brady took to Twitter to do a bit of trolling ahead of an upcoming charity golf match featuring Phil Mickelson and himself against Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods.

"The Match: Champions for Charity” will air live on TNT at an undisclosed location without any spectators, and it will benefit coronavirus relief, according to Turner Sports.

“Never had much of a hard time beating the colts or a tiger,” Brady tweeted Thursday. “Don’t see this time being much different…”

PEYTON MANNING URGES NFL DRAFTEES TO STAY CREATIVE DURING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, STUDY MORE WHILE LOCKED DOWN

A date and location for the golf match have not been confirmed, but according to a report by ESPN, it is expected to be held in Florida. Event organizers are working with state and local government and public health officials to make sure that the event will follow proper protocols, Turner Sports said.

The PGA Tour would need to approve an event where its players participate that is televised or streamed. It has yet to agree, but it "is still working to ensure health and safety concerns, among other things," according to Turner Sports.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Two years ago, Woods and Mickelson played "The Match,'' a ''winner-take-all'' 18-hole event in Las Vegas the day after Thanksgiving. The event, which was supposed to be streamed, had technical issues. Mickelson won the $9 million prize.

In the tweet, Brady was referencing his matchups against Manning back when the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts were one of the greatest rivalries in football. Brady had an 8-4 record against Manning when he was calling plays for the Colts. He also had victories in three out of five games against Manning when he was on the Denver Broncos, even though Manning’s two wins came in the AFC Championship Game.

TOM BRADY ENTERED WRONG HOUSE WHEN GOING TO MEET BUCCANEERS COACH, NEIGHBOR SAYS

When Manning left Indianapolis, Brady continued his dominance against the Colts during the 2010s. Over an eight-year stretch from Nov. 21, 2010, until Oct. 4, 2018, Brady and the Patriots had a perfect 8-0 record against the Colts, including six straight wins over the recently-retired Andrew Luck.