Tom Brady trolled over photo of himself blocking Buffalo Bills cornerback

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady attempted to throw a block while his teammate was carrying the football during a game Saturday night against the Buffalo Bills.

It’s a rare move for the 42-year-old veteran, who has been nursing an elbow injury for the last few weeks of the season. Brady posted the photo of himself blocking Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White and captioned the picture with a quote from teammate Elandon Roberts.

“I’ll run through a ************* face.. offense, defense, special teams.. don’t matter,” he wrote, echoing what Roberts was hyping after the Patriots’ win to clinch the AFC East.

White was among those mocking Brady for boasting about his block and commented on the photo.

“Chill Tom, we all know if I hit you I’ll get fined and suspended not vice versa,” he wrote.

While Brady got the best of the Bills over the weekend, White can boast that he will be going to the Pro Bowl and not the six-time winning Super Bowl champion quarterback.

White earned his first Pro Bowl selection this season. He has a league-leading six interceptions and 58 combined tackles for the Bills this year.

White and Buffalo will be going to the playoffs come January. The team is 10-5 heading into the final game of the season. They are projected to play the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card round.