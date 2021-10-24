Tom Brady first to throw 600 TD passes, Mike Evans mistakenly gives ball to fan

Tom Brady accomplished something no other NFL quarterback has done, throwing his 600th touchdown pass.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar added to his all-time record with his second touchdown pass of the game Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Both scores came in the first quarter.

Touchdown pass No. 599 went to wide receiver Chris Godwin with 4:40 remaining in the first. Moments later, Brady fired to Mike Evans for touchdown pass No. 600 – a 9-yard play.

It appeared Evans didn’t realize that his touchdown catch was Brady’s 600th of his career, and he handed the ball to a Bucs fan sitting in an end zone seat at Raymond James Stadium. The fan appeared elated.

Later, a Bucs crew member approached the fan and appeared to strike a deal to get the ball back. The man did give up the ball in exchange for some signed memorabilia. The ball could be worth $500,000, according to Ken Goldin of Goldin Auctions.

Brady entered the game as the all-time leader in passing touchdowns and passing yardage. He had the lead over other greats Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers.

As Brady reached 600, Rodgers still needed a few more seasons under his belt to even reach 500.