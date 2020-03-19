Tom Brady had three conditions for Tampa Bay Buccaneers deal: report

Tom Brady reportedly laid out three conditions for his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before he would sign the dotted line, which has yet to officially be announced.

Brady announced Tuesday that he was leaving the New England Patriots after 20 seasons and six Super Bowls. Immediately after rumors began to swirl about where he would end up and later that night it was reported that Brady and the Buccaneers had reached “an agreement in principle.”

The two parties were still trying to finalize contract language and that talks would continue into Thursday, ESPN reported Wednesday.

Details about the contract language weren’t immediately known but Sports Illustrated reported that Brady laid out three conditions for the deal which included a two-year contract worth $60 million.

Brady presented the conditions to the Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Chargers and that both teams were willing to work with them, according to Sports Illustrated.

The three-time MVP is also rumored to be trying to build a team around him in Tampa.

According to the NFL Network, teams interested in Brady were under the impression that he wanted to bring wide receiver Antonio Brown with him.

During his short time with the Patriots, Brady reportedly took Brown on and even offered him to stay in his home while he acclimated to the team.

According to an ESPN report earlier this month, the two remained in touch after Brown was let go in the wake of sexual assault allegations. Brady reportedly told Brown to stay mentally and physically strong in the hopes that the two could play again next season.

It’s unclear if Brown will be eligible to play this season regardless of Brady’s wishes as he is still under investigation by the NFL.