Tom Brady teases MLB fans with April Fools' Day tweet

Tom Brady offered baseball fans in Montreal no help Thursday when he tweeted the return of the Expos on April Fools' Day.

Brady was apparently in a joking spirit as MLB celebrated opening day. He tweeted a photo of himself at Olympic Stadium and wrote that the Expos were going to return and he was going to be part of the organization.

"With opening day today, excited to announce we’re bringing the Expos back to the MLB in 2022. Excited to be the first player/coach/owner in MLB history," Brady wrote.

The real sweetener to Brady’s joke is he could have been a baseball player if the whole football thing didn’t pan out. He was a catcher for Junipero Sierra High School in California and caught the eyes of baseball scouts before he went to Michigan to play football.

The Expos selected Brady in the 18th round of the 1995 MLB Draft. According to the Monday Morning Quarterback in 2017, the Expos thought Brady could turn into an All-Star and offered him significant money for an 18th rounder because of that belief.

"(Brady) had a high ceiling," former Expos general manager Kevin Malone told the publication. "He was a left-handed, power-hitting catcher who was cerebral. He had arm strength. He had everything that would warrant him being projected as a major league all-star. He had everything."

Brady would continue down the path of football win six Lombardi Trophies instead of Commissioners’ Trophies.