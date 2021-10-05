Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

Tom Brady reveals which team he loves to beat the most: 'There's no doubt about that'

Tom Brady lost to this team twice in the Super Bowl

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Tom Brady joined an exclusive club on Sunday night when he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers topped the New England Patriots in the quarterback’s return to Foxborough.

Brady became the latest quarterback to beat all 32 teams, joining Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Drew Brees as the only ones to complete the feat. When he appeared in the latest episode of Jim Gray’s "Let’s Go" podcast, the legendary sportscaster asked him which team he enjoys beating the most.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls out a play at the line of scrimmage during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls out a play at the line of scrimmage during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

It’s no surprise who Brady chose.

"The team I would love to beat the most was the Giants, there's no doubt about that. They’ve taken away some really. … you know, I always joked with Eli, but yeah I think he likes that I bring it up all the time. So I’ll bring it up again, I do not like losing to those guys. When we beat them, I love that," he said.

The Giants beat Brady and the Patriots twice in the Super Bowl. The first time ended New England’s pursuit of a perfect season that was coupled with Eli Manning’s scramble and heave to David Tyree which subsequently led to a game-winning touchdown pass to Plaxico Burress. The second time around, Manning threw a dime to Mario Manningham. Ahmad Bradshaw scored the game-winning touchdown.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady leaves the field after their loss to the New York Giants in the NFL Super Bowl XLVI football game in Indianapolis, Indiana.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady leaves the field after their loss to the New York Giants in the NFL Super Bowl XLVI football game in Indianapolis, Indiana. (REUTERS/Gary Hershorn)

In six regular-season games, Brady is 5-1. The most recent win came in 2020 when the Buccaneers edged the Giants 25-23.

What about his least favorite team to beat?

"And the team I like to beat the least is obviously the Patriots. Again, those are my guys man. Those are the other warriors I went to battle with for so long. I’ve had a lot of battles over the years with different teams. There’s a lot of mutual respect in pro sports, but I’m glad I’m through with the one last night."

New England Patriots fan Stephanie Lamontagne, left, of Merrimack, N.H. smiles while chatting with Bill Gately, of Burrillville, R.I., while tailgating near a sign greeting the return of quarterback Tom Brady prior to an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.

New England Patriots fan Stephanie Lamontagne, left, of Merrimack, N.H. smiles while chatting with Bill Gately, of Burrillville, R.I., while tailgating near a sign greeting the return of quarterback Tom Brady prior to an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Brady and the Bucs got the victory over the Patriots, 19-17.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com