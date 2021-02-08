Tom Brady beat three Super Bowl MVPs on way to 7th ring

Tom Brady took the road never traveled to win his seventh Super Bowl title.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, 31-7, but it was the journey for Brady and the team that was talked about in the moments after the win.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brady and the Buccaneers defeated three former Super Bowl MVPs to win the 2020 title. Tampa Bay knocked off Super Bowl XLIV MVP Drew Brees when they beat the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round. The team beat Super Bowl XLV MVP Aaron Rodgers in the conference title game. And finally, they defeated Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes in this year’s Super Bowl.

The only one who wasn’t an MVP in Brady and the Buccaneers’ road was Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke. However, Heinicke was the 2012 CAA Offensive Player of the Year when he was at Old Dominion.

TOM BRADY’S DOMINANCE IN SUPER BOWL LV FURTHER SOLIDIFIES HISTORIC CAREER

Brady won his fifth Super Bowl MVP with his three-touchdown performance against the Chiefs. Two of his touchdowns went to Rob Gronkowski, which set a postseason record for most touchdowns by a quarterback-receiver combination. His other touchdown went to Antonio Brown.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brady is the oldest NFL player to win a Super Bowl, has more Super Bowl rings than any NFL franchise and is three-up in the Super Bowl MVP column on Joe Montana.