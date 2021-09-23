Tom Brady Sr. rants about son's Patriots departure, says there's vindication after Super Bowl win

Tom Brady’s father is very much looking forward to the Tampa By Buccaneers’ Week 4 matchup against the New England Patriots and his son playing his former team.

Tom Brady Sr. raised the stakes on Wednesday when he sounded off about his son’s career with the Patriots and the decision to leave the team after winning six Super Bowls.

"Tommy is extraordinarily appreciative of everything that happened during his New England career, and he’s more than happy that he’s moved on because it was pretty obvious that the Patriot regime felt that it was time for him to move on," Brady Sr. told NBC Sports Boston. "And frankly, it may well have been perfect for Belichick to move on from him.

"On the other hand, I think the Tampa Bay [Buccaneers] are pretty happy that the decision was made in Foxborough that they didn’t want to afford him or didn’t want to keep him when his last contract came up."

Brady Sr. said he believed Bill Belichick wanted the quarterback "out the door" and he felt some vindication after his son threw 40 touchdown passes in 2020 – the first time he hit the milestone since the 2007 season.

When asked if his son felt the same vindication, Brady Sr. replied: "Damn right."

There is definitely going to be a whirlwind of focus on the Buccaneers-Patriots game. New England appeared to have found a true successor for Brady in Mac Jones while Brady is coming off of his seventh Super Bowl title and first with the Bucs.

Oct. 3 is the date for the big game.