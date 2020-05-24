Expand / Collapse search
Tom Brady split his pants, was roasted on social media during charity golf match

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Tom Brady, typically known for being a great NFL quarterback, struggled on the golf course Sunday.

Brady, paired with Phil Mickelson, battled against Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning at “The Match: Champions for Charity” on Sunday. The legendary quarterback struggled during the golf match and was roasted on social media by many all over the sports world.

Brady lost several golf balls, split his pants and even said “shut your mouth, Chuck” to Charles Barkley while on camera. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' new signal-caller was hammered early and often.

