Tom Brady speaks out on Lombardi Trophy toss for first time

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady commented for the first time on his legendary Lombardi Trophy toss to tight end Cameron Brate during the team’s Super Bowl LV boat parade.

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, posted an 8-bit version of himself on his Instagram story. Brady was shown tossing the trophy while on the boat, and he had some fun with his comment on the photo.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Riskiest pass I threw all season," Brady wrote with two laughing face emojis.

TOM BRADY CAN PLAY ANOTHER 5 YEARS, LESEAN MCCOY SAYS: 'HE'S DIALED IN'

BUCS GM JASON LICHT HAS EPIC RESPONSE TO DAUGHTER OF LOMBARDI TROPHY DESIGNER SEEKING APOLOGY

It was the first comment Brady made about the trophy toss since Lorraine Grohs, the daughter of Greg Grohs, the silversmith at Tiffany and Company from 1967 to 1994, who crafted the very first Vince Lombardi Trophy, demanded an apology from Brady.

"I personally would like an apology, not just to me and my family and the other silversmiths but to the fans, all the football fans the other team players," Grohs said at the time.

TOM BRADY 'DISGRACED AND DISRESPECTED' LOMBARDI TROPHY, DAUGHTER OF DESIGNER WANTS AN APOLOGY

"It just upset me that this trophy was disgraced and disrespected by being thrown as if it was a real football," Grohs added. "I have a big history of this trophy being made by my father and it's such an honor and I know all the craftsmen that made it when my dad was there also at Tiffany's and it takes a lot of hard work."

TOM BRADY POSTS VIDEO TO SOCIAL MEDIA CALLING OUT CRITICS: 'I KEPT ALL THE RECEIPTS'

It doesn’t look like Grohs will be getting an apology from Brady anytime soon, especially after he already shared his thoughts on the toss on his Instagram.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It looks as if the legendary quarterback is having a lot of fun so far this offseason, with his recent social media posts asking what he’s supposed to do for the next five months, and keeping all the receipts of his biggest critics throughout the season.

Brady and the Bucs came away with a dominating 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.