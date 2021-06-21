Tom Brady slams unnamed NFL team that lost interest in free agency: 'You’re sticking with that motherf-----?'

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is certainly happy to have landed in Tampa, especially after an incredible 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV in February.

Brady is expected to be on the newest episode of "The Shop: Uninterrupted" after a promotional video surfaced online of the future Hall of Fame quarterback talking about what the free agency process was like for him in 2020.

In the clip, Brady was referencing an unnamed team that lost interest in his services late in the free agency process and decided to stick with its starting quarterback instead.

"One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end," Brady said in the clip. "I was thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that motherf-----?’"

Brady’s incredible 20-year run with the New England Patriots ended last offseason. Last year, NFL Network reported that Brady received interest from the Patriots, Bucs and Los Angeles Chargers. ESPN reported at the time that the Tennessee Titans were also in the mix.

Brady, however, ended up signing a two-year deal with the Bucs and won the seventh Super Bowl of his illustrious career.