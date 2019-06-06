Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Tom Brady
Published

Tom Brady demolishes beer with two chugs

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Do you know more social media lingo than Tom Brady?Video

Do you know more social media lingo than Tom Brady?

After the six-time Super Bowl winner is stumped by millennial lingo on Twitter, social media strategist Kris Ruby puts the 'Fox &amp; Friends' anchors to the test.

Tom Brady has apparently traded in his avocado smoothie for a cold one – at least for the sake of humiliating Aaron Rodgers.

This week, the six-time Super Bowl champ entered the hike stakes game of drinking beer rto show the Green Bay Packers QB how to finish your brew.

Brady knows how to finish a beer. 

Brady knows how to finish a beer.  (AP)

AARON RODGERS JABS RIVAL QUARTERBACKS AMID BEER-CHUGGING DRAMA

The challenge started a couple of weeks ago when Rodgers couldn’t chug a whole beer during a Milwaukee Bucks playoff game. Fans were merciless. Detroit Lions Quarterback took it as a personal challenge. Chicago Bears Mitchell Trubisky also got into the action of drinking Rodgers under the table. Even fellow teammate Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari showed up his QB.

But Brady put down the competition by crushing his beer in two sips at the Patriots’ Super Bowl party Thursday night. The triumph has now gone viral, as it should.

Rodgers shot back at his rivals’ efforts Wednesday. “As far as those other guys, for some of them, there’s finally a talent where they can say they're better than me at,” Rodgers smirked.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He may have to take that up personally with Brady now who’s six and counting.