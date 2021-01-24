Tom Brady finds Scotty Miller for deep touchdown right before halftime at NFC Championship

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got one more touchdown before halftime in the NFC Championship against the Green Bay Packers.

The sequence started when Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting intercepted a pass from Aaron Rodgers with 34 seconds remaining in the half. Replay showed that Murphy-Bunting may have held Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard on the play but no flag was called and the pick stood.

On the subsequent drive, Tom Brady would complete two passes to Leonard Fournette before firing off two incompletions. On 4th down, it initially appeared as though the Buccaneers were going to punt the ball away but Bruce Arians called a time out to set up one more play.

Brady aired a deep ball out to wide receiver Scotty Miller, who somehow got behind the Packers’ secondary and scored one last touchdown before halftime.

Tampa Bay went into the locker room leading 21-10.

Brady was 13-for-22 with 202 passing yards and two touchdown passes in the first half. Mike Evans started off the scoring on Tampa Bay’s first drive and then Leonard Fournette spun his way into the end zone.

There are two quarters remaining in the game. The winner will go to the Super Bowl to face the winner of the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills AFC Championship matchup.