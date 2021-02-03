Tom Brady said 'what the f--k you crying for?' to teammate after NFC Championship win, Lavonte David says

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be participating in his 10th Super Bowl on Sunday -- so he’s definitely used to playing in the big game.

Lavonte David, a star linebacker and one of the Buccaneers’ team captains, will be playing in his first, and on Wednesday, he talked about what transpired after the Bucs took down the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in the NFC Championship.

David made an appearance on the "All Things Covered" podcast with Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden and talked about what Brady said to an unnamed player who was crying in the locker room after the game.

"When I realized that it was real, when I realized it was like all the other stuff doesn’t really matter unless it’s the Super Bowl was like after we won the NFC Championship," David said. "You know me, I was all happy and s--t, it was my first. I’m geeked up. Then like I guess somebody was crying. And I guess like, I heard [Brady], just like, ‘What the f–k you crying for? We not done yet.'"

David continued: "He’s right. You know, I had a little two tears, too. So I wiped my s--t, too… We still got work to do."

In 2020, David had 117 total tackles with 1.5 sacks, 14 tackles for a loss, six passes defended, one interception, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. The Bucs will need David in a big way if they are going to slow down Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.