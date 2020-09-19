Tom Brady pays respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg: 'We should all aspire to live our lives as principled as RBG'

Tom Brady reacted to the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Saturday – hours after one of the biggest champions for women’s rights had died Friday night.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback tweeted his appreciation for Ginsburg.

“Rest In Peace to a legend. A role model. A fighter for justice and equal rights. We should all aspire to live our lives as principled as RBG lead [sic] hers. We should all aim to bring a little more love to this world,” Brady tweeted.

He was one of the handful of current and former professional athletes to comment on the late justice's death, following in the footsteps of Megan Rapinoe, Alex Rodriguez and Rebecca Lobo.

Ginsburg died Friday at the age of 87 from complications surrounding metastatic pancreatic cancer.

The late Supreme Court justice, who spent more than two decades on the bench in the highest court of the land, is survived by her two children, Jane Carol and James Steven Ginsburg.

Ginsburg, who was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993 by President Bill Clinton, was known for her soft-spoken demeanor that masked an analytical mind, a deep concern for the rights of every American and a commitment to upholding the Constitution.