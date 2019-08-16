Tom Brady reminds rookie to 'study your playbook' in Instagram comment

Tom Brady clearly wants his teammates focused on winning another Super Bowl this season.

So when rookie edge rusher Chase Winovich posted an Instagram photo Wednesday and captioned it with a helping of poetic verses from William Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar,” Brady had to make sure his New England Patriots teammate got his head back in the game.

“Study your playbook,” Brady commented.

The Patriots selected Winovich in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Winovich attended Michigan, the same college Brady attended in the late 1990s.

In his final season with the Wolverines, Winovich recorded 59 total tackles and five sacks in 13 games. He led the Big Ten Conference in 2017 in tackles for a loss with 19.

New England is looking for its seventh Super Bowl title this season, after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in February to pick up ring No. 6.

The Patriots defeated the Detroit Lions 31-3 in their first preseason game of this season. The Patriots have the Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers and New York Giants left on the schedule.

Their season starts Sept. 8 in a Sunday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.