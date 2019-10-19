Tom Brady visits massage parlor in Netflix comedy series, echoing Robert Kraft scandal

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady surprised the football world by appearing in a video that went viral on Friday night, which appeared to poke fun at Robert Kraft and his massage parlor scandal.

During a cameo for Paul Rudd's new Netflix series "Living with Yourself," Brady is seen exiting a strip mall massage parlor, where he asks Rudd's character if it was the first time he's visited the establishment.

NEW YORK JETS' DEMARYIUS THOMAS LAMENTS 'WASTING' TIME WITH NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Rudd's character then exclaims "uh-huh" before he asking Brady "you too?"

Brady then shakes his head side to side before replying "six" - a possible reference to his six Super Bowl victories.

Apparently, the cameo by Brady had been organized long before Kraft's massage parlor scandal was uncovered. Timothy Greenberg, the show's creator believed they would have to scrap the video once the news broke involving Kraft, according to Refinery 29.

In February, Patriots owner Kraft was charged with two counts of soliciting prostitution at Orchids of Asia Day Spa & Massage in Jupiter, Florida. He's been in a legal battle over video evidence and police records involving the case. Florida prosecutors recently appeared a lower court decision that threw out video evidence of his involvement in the case.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS SUSPEND MICHAEL BENNETT AFTER 'PHILOSOPHICAL DISAGREEMENT' WITH COACH

"That [Orchids of Asia Day Spa] looked almost exactly like what we were shooting. Like, I would have used it as a reference photo,” Greenberg told the outlet. “So we’re like, ‘Alright, this is clearly not going to happen now.”

To their surprise, Brady decided to go ahead with the project anyway.

Greenberg described his feelings on actually having the six-time Super Bowl winner on his show, especially with it being so eerily similar to Kraft's scandal.

CLICK FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

"Like, really, something is wrong here. This can’t be real," he told Refinery 29.