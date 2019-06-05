Tom Brady sends fans into a frenzy with tweet about minicamp

Is Tom Brady thinking this season could be his last?

The six-time Super Bowl champion's latest tweet, quoting the Jay-Z track “My 1st Song,” sent New England Patriots fans into a frenzy as he appears to be thinking retirement.

“’Treat my first like my last, and my last like my first!’” Brady wrote to go along with several photos of himself participating in minicamp Tuesday.

Though the tweet appeared to be fairly innocuous, Brady didn’t offer much of an explanation about the message and it made fans contemplate the end of the quarterback’s career.

Brady turns 42 in August and has previously stated he wants to keep being the Patriots’ quarterback well into his 40s.

New England has Brian Hoyer, Jarrett Stidham and Danny Etling behind Brady on the depth chart. But it doesn’t appear any of those quarterbacks are ready to take the reins of the most successful NFL franchise of the 21st century.