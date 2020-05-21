Tom Brady reiterates unusual method he uses with his offensive lineman: 'Keys to a 21-year career'

Tom Brady jokingly doubled down Wednesday on an unusual method for keeping his hands dry during games and practices.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman Ryan Jensen, Brady’s new teammate, tweeted a photo of the quarterback folding a towel and made a little joke in the process.

“’First you fold the towel once, then over its self again. Put it down your crack and douse in baby powder. No more a*s sweat,’ - @TomBrady,” Jensen tweeted.

Brady replied: “*Keys to a 21 year career.”

The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback’s method was chronicled in a story published in The Athletic last year. According to the report, the former New England Patriots star has tried to right this wrong by sticking a towel down his center’s pants because wiping the sweat wasn’t working.

“He literally stood behind me, took his hand, and stuck the towel down my pants,” Dan Connolly, who played for the Patriots from 2008 to 2014, told The Athletic. “I walked around that game, feeling like I was carrying a loaded diaper the entire time. It was the most uncomfortable thing, but he was so crazy about not getting his hands wet that he would stuff s--- down our pants.”

Brady reportedly first made the attempt to stop the sweat with Dan Koppen and has done it ever since.

David Andrews, who is on the injured reserve, told The Athletic he tried to train his body not to sweat.

“I have actually tried to train my body not to sweat,” Andrews said. “So, I would sit in the sauna and just try not to. It didn’t work.”

Andrews added that the towel method was strange at first.

“It was something that was very different for me at first, especially when he grabs you as a rookie in training camp and throws a towel down your butt,” he said. “Pulling your shorts back, dumping baby powder down your butt. But that’s part of it, and obviously, if it affects how he operates, you want to be as good as you can about it.”

It’s clear that toweling off has worked for Brady and his offensive line and maybe it will work with his new teammates in Florida.