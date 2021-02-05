Tom Brady will break at least one record at Super Bowl LV when he takes the field

When Tom Brady takes the field with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Super Bowl LV, he will be the oldest player ever to play in the game.

Brady is 43 years old and is the only quarterback over the age of 40 to appear in the Super Bowl. He and Jerry Rice are the lone position players to appear in the game at the age of 40 or older. Rice played in Super Bowl XXXVII for the Oakland Raiders when they lost to the Buccaneers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

As of Friday, Brady isn’t the oldest player to appear in the game just yet. Former Atlanta Falcons kicker Matt Bryant, former New York Giants punter Jeff Feagles and former Indianapolis Colts kicker Matt Stover were all 41 or older and are currently among the oldest to appear in the game. Stover was 42 when he was kicking for the Colts in Super Bowl XLIV.

HALL OF FAMER MORTEN ANDERSEN PREDICTS SUPER BOWL LV BETWEEN BUCS, CHIEFS: IT’S GOING TO BE A 'HELLUVA GAME'

Brady was 41 when he played in Super Bowl LII. He was the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl at the time. He won his last Super Bowl MVP at 39 – the oldest to do so.

The Buccaneers quarterback has proven that age is just a number.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In his first year with Tampa Bay, he threw for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns. It was the first time he finished with 4,500 or more since 2017 and the first time he hit at least 40 touchdowns since 2007 when he had 50.