Tom Brady recalls Drew Bledsoe's 'Barney' prank during rookie season: 'The purple started seeping through the shoes'

Tom Brady is a good sport.

If losing to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning during a golf charity matchup this weekend while also splitting his pants on national television isn’t proof enough, his time as a rookie under Drew Bledsoe should be.

PATRIOTS WILL PICK EXPERIENCED BRIAN HOYER OVER ROOKIE JARRETT STIDHAM, FORMER PLAYER SAYS

During “The Match” broadcast on Sunday, Brady recalled his early days with the New England Patriots where he was subject to some pretty serious hazing under the then-starting quarterback Bledsoe.

“Yeah, when I was a rookie we had a lot of rookie pranks,” he said, according to NESN. “And we went out for practice one day, we had this loop where we put our laundry after practice so it’s washed for the next day. And when I got my loop the next day there were no socks in it. So I went to the equipment manager and said, ‘I needed new socks.’ So he gave me a pair of socks. And Drew Bledsoe had put this purple dye, it was like a powder, in my sock.”

SAINTS’ SEAN PAYTON TROLLS TOM BRADY AFTER CHARITY GOLF LOSS

Two hours went by before Brady realized his feet resembled a certain purple dinosaur.

“I looked down at one point in practice and the purple started seeping through the shoes,” Brady continued. “And I said, ‘What the h--l is going on with my shoes?’ Well, I got in the locker room and I had to peel my socks off of my feet. And I had this dark purple stain, my feet looked like Barney the Dinosaur for three weeks and man I scrubbed as hard as I could. I think I scrubbed with Clorox and just about anything else. But I finally got it off.”

So how did the future NFL legend get revenge? Well, he didn’t.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I learned at a young age when people have a lot more money than you, you don’t prank back … You just accept it and you move on.”

Brady is definitely past his rookie days, but this season he will be in uncharted waters after signing a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.