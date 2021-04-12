Tom Brady reacts to Julian Edelman retiring: 'You never lost that chip on your shoulder'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacted to the news of his former teammate Julian Edelman announcing his retirement on Monday by posting a photo of the two from when they suited up for the New England Patriots.

Brady directed the message to Edelman saying, "You had an amazing football journey, an amazing life journey in New England, and I have no doubt you will succeed in anything you choose to do next!"

"On the biggest stage and in the biggest moments, you always came through," Brady wrote. "I was a witness to so much of the journey and am so proud of you and how you grew from 7th round underdog to an older 7th round underdog. The truth is, you never really grew up! You never lost that chip on your shoulder. You never let anyone define you as a person or player.

"You have so many teammates that admired your work ethic and will to win, and I am at the top of the list because when I was down and feeling sorry for myself at times, you were right there to pick me up," Brady continued. "You were as tough as could be and I love you for all that you did to make our teams as great as they could possibly be."

Edelman, a three-time Super Bowl champion and the MVP of Super Bowl LIII, posted a video on social media of himself sitting at the Patriots’ home field, Gillette Stadium. In the post, the former seventh-round draft pick said how playing in the NFL as a Patriot has "been the best 12 years of my life."

Other former teammates and players across the league reacted to the news of Edelman retiring.

Edelman finished his career with 620 receptions, 6,822 receiving yards, and 41 touchdowns.

The fan-favorite receiver was actually a quarterback in college at Kent State and was converted to wideout. But every now and then, New England would tap into his QB skills. Edelman completed 7 of 8 passes in the NFL for 179 yards, with two touchdowns and a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

Despite those throwing skills, it was his catching of the ball that made him such a standout -- especially in the playoffs. He had 118 postseason receptions and 1,442 yards in the postseason. Both rank him second in the Super Bowl era behind the legendary Jerry Rice.