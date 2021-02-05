Tom Brady should not have to answer questions about his past Trump support: Clay Travis

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady should not have to answer questions about his past support of former President Donald Trump, Fox Radio host Clay Travis said on Friday ahead of Super Bowl LV.

"Do [74.2] million Americans who voted for Donald Trump have to answer for their support? That's what America is. It's a democracy. I voted for Donald Trump," Travis told "America Reports."

Travis said that though he did not vote for President Joe Biden, he would gladly go golfing with the commander-in-chief and hopes he does a "good job."

"Nobody ever has to apologize when they support a Democratic or left-wing politician in the world of sports," he said. "Why in the world should Tom Brady have to apologize for supporting the former president of the United States?"

SUPER BOWL LV TIME, DATE AND EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE GAME

Travis was reacting to a piece by USA Today columnist Nancy Armour headlined: "Tom Brady has gotten an undeserved pass for his past support of Donald Trump."

Armour writes: "The Make America Great Again hat in his locker, the flippant endorsement of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump. Only when those ties became inconvenient did Brady decide he wanted to stick to sports,' and that he preferred to be a beacon of positivity rather than delve into society’s thorny ills."

"How mighty white [sic] of him."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think that's what makes American sports so fantastic," Travis said. "It cuts across our racial, our ethnic, our socioeconomic, our political divisions and brings us all together. And I hope on Sunday we can all sit down, grab a beer, have some nachos, and enjoy one of the greatest games of all time regardless of who the politicians are supported by the players on the field."

The Buccaneers will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night in a highly anticipated matchup between Brady and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is 18 years his junior.

Brady and the Buccaneers defeated the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship. The Buccaneers will be playing in only their second-ever Super Bowl and first since the 2002 season when Jon Gruden was leading the team. Tampa Bay will become the first team to play in the game at their home stadium.

Mahomes and company defeated the Buffalo Bills for the AFC Championship. The Chiefs are looking to become the first team since the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004 to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.