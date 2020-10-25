Tom Brady made big push for Buccaneers to sign Antonio Brown despite legal troubles: report

Tom Brady reportedly pushed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to go after Antonio Brown, and now the wide receiver is nearing a deal with the team that would reunite him with the quarterback.

Brady “advocated strongly and consistently for the signing,” CBS Sports reported Sunday. The report described Brady as the “driving force” behind the Buccaneers’ decision to go after Brown. Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians had even said Brown wasn’t a fit for the Buccaneers.

Brown and Brady played together briefly while on the New England Patriots. Brady was reportedly unhappy with the team for releasing Brown after the wide receiver was accused of rape and sexual assault.

ESPN reported Friday that Brown and the Buccaneers have agreed to a one-year deal, and that contract language still has to be finalized and COVID-19 safety protocols still have to be passed. If everything works out, Brown will be able to play in Week 9 when Tampa Bay plays the New Orleans Saints.

Tampa Bay has yet to officially announce the signing.

The Seattle Seahawks have long been interested in Brown. Russell Wilson has gone as far as to campaign for Brown to join him and the two were spotted working out together during the offseason.

But for now, it looks like Brady and Brown will be playing together once again.

Brown is still serving two more weeks of suspension.

The former Patriots receiver was suspended in the summer after a slew of legal trouble since the 2019 season. Brown was accused of rape and sexual assault and then was arrested in Florida in January.

As part of his punishment over the arrest, he received two years of probation for an incident in January involving the driver of a moving truck. In addition to two years of probation, Brown was ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation and follow-up treatment, attend an anger management course, perform 100 hours of community service, and follow a stay-away order from the truck driver and the moving company owner.

In the midst of the controversy, Brown announced retirement plans twice. He also released several rap songs and worked out with several NFL players.